Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,356 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,379.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,774 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AT&T by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.0% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $78,570,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

T stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

