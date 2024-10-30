Christine L. Pickering Sells 763 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) Director Christine L. Pickering sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $39,981.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,343.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $53.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,280. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $525.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.54 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Read Our Latest Report on HWC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Stories

