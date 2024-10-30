CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Up 19.8% in October

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CHS Price Performance

CHSCM remained flat at $25.40 on Wednesday. 13,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,912. CHS has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

