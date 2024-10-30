Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 943,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,129 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 62.4% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $272,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Chubb by 9.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 28,765.7% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,705,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.
In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.30. 266,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,143. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.23. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $212.82 and a 12 month high of $302.05.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.79. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
