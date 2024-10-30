Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 81,014.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,836 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Cintas by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,630,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,552,000 after buying an additional 1,222,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 780,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,388,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cintas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,402,000 after buying an additional 37,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Cintas by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 510,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,170,000 after buying an additional 383,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cintas by 3,302.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 501,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,194,000 after buying an additional 486,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $209.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $124.07 and a 52 week high of $215.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

