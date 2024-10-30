Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Cipher Mining stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,001. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

