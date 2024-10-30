Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Price

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $186.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.87.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.32. 3,084,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,929. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.28). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after buying an additional 987,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after buying an additional 561,337 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,564,000 after buying an additional 537,276 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,239,000 after buying an additional 354,789 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

