Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Price

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.71. 6,565,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,765,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $64.18 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 9.4% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 174.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.2% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.