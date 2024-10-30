Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 93,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Consolidated

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,358,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,475,000 after acquiring an additional 160,521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,021,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth approximately $90,404,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded down $10.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1,199.57. 31,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,106. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $628.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,376.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,296.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,124.93.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

