Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,700 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 531,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,183,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:CGTX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,209. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

