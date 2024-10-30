Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.63-4.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $19, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.67 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.35. 3,257,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,034. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average of $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
