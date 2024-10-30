Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $31.07. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09.

About Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF

The Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (ESGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 equities from developed markets outside of the US (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.

