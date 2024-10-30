Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Boosted by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $924,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 174,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $236.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.71 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.09 and its 200-day moving average is $250.10.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,638,157.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,729 shares in the company, valued at $104,638,157.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,367 shares of company stock valued at $32,539,170. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

