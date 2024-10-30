Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $4.43 or 0.00006169 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $115.43 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00036443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.