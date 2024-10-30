Creekmur Asset Management LLC Buys 2,292 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,272. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS opened at $282.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.51 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.98. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.