Creekmur Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 15.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,237,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 167,567 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CION Investment by 1,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 871,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,660,000 after purchasing an additional 797,880 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 32.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 695,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 170,635 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 5.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 651,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 34,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in CION Investment by 143.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 633,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 373,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $630.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.18. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.36 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 48.50%. Equities analysts expect that CION Investment Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CION Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CION Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

