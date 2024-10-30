Creekmur Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 5.4% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $23,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $421.90 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $327.84 and a 12-month high of $433.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.12.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

