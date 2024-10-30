Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $54,000 in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AHR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $63,269,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $42,337,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 6,875.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,605,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after buying an additional 1,582,426 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $22,125,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $20,381,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AHR shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Colliers Securities raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.5 %

AHR opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

