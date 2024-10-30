Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 616 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up about 0.7% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $68.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.