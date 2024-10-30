Critical Review: Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI) vs. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) and Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calidi Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Calidi Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Calidi Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Calidi Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 74.47%. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,472.33%. Given Calidi Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Calidi Biotherapeutics is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Calidi Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -38.18% N/A -28.14% Calidi Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -219.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Calidi Biotherapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $382.24 million 4.43 -$226.54 million ($1.07) -7.66 Calidi Biotherapeutics $50,000.00 232.22 -$29.22 million N/A N/A

Calidi Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Calidi Biotherapeutics beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX10013, an oral factor D inhibitor for complement-mediated diseases. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors. The company offers NeuroNova platform and SuperNova platform. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

