Critical Survey: Prairie Operating (PROP) and The Competition

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) is one of 279 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Prairie Operating to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prairie Operating and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $1.55 million -$79.08 million -1.11 Prairie Operating Competitors $732.13 billion $1.07 billion 32.88

Prairie Operating’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating. Prairie Operating is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A Prairie Operating Competitors 2141 11481 16005 611 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Prairie Operating and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 26.19%. Given Prairie Operating’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prairie Operating has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A -377.86% -103.26% Prairie Operating Competitors -4.51% 7.25% 6.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Prairie Operating shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating’s competitors have a beta of -14.06, meaning that their average stock price is 1,506% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prairie Operating competitors beat Prairie Operating on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

