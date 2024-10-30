Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crocs also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.820-12.900 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.38.

Get Crocs alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Crocs

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $110.54. 2,217,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.69 and a 200-day moving average of $138.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crocs has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.