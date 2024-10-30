Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$116.36 million for the quarter.
