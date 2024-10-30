CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Up 14.5% in October

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSPCY traded down C$0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.15. 25,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,098. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.05. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$3.82.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. This is an increase from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

