Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Trading Up 6.6% – Should You Buy?

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. 365,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 594,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $951.93 million, a PE ratio of -72.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

Custom Truck One Source last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $8,051,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,384,879 shares in the company, valued at $79,976,286.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas R. Rich bought 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $100,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 224,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,147.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $8,051,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,384,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,976,286.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

