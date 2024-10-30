CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

CVRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CVRx in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of CVRx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CVRx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of CVRx stock traded up $3.29 on Wednesday, reaching $14.03. 1,123,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,499. CVRx has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $305.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.85 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). CVRx had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 77.62%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVRx news, CEO Kevin Hykes purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $322,545. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & Johnson increased its position in CVRx by 17.4% in the first quarter. Johnson & Johnson now owns 4,103,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after buying an additional 607,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CVRx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 31,720 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 70.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 105,198 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 26.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CVRx in the second quarter worth $495,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

