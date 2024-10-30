D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPSGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,263,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 807,918 shares.The stock last traded at $3.35 and had previously closed at $3.37.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $962.33 million, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $312.22 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter valued at $541,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

