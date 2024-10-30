D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,263,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 807,918 shares.The stock last traded at $3.35 and had previously closed at $3.37.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $962.33 million, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $312.22 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter valued at $541,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

