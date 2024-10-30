D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,263,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 807,918 shares.The stock last traded at $3.35 and had previously closed at $3.37.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $962.33 million, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $312.22 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
