D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

D2L Price Performance

DTLIF stock remained flat at C$10.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. D2L has a twelve month low of C$4.96 and a twelve month high of C$10.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.20.

Get D2L alerts:

About D2L

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

D2L Inc cloud-based learning software for higher education institutions, kindergarten to grade 12 schools and districts, and private sector enterprises in Canada, the United States, and rest of world. The company offers Brightspace, a cloud-based learning platform that designs as the doorway to an all-in-one learning ecosystem; Performance+, an advanced predictive analytics package that comprising advanced analytics dashboards, insights report builder, the student success system, and D2L Brightspace LeaP; Creator+, an authoring system helping educators with authoring tools, game-based learning, awards leaderboard, Brightspace capture, and course catalogue; and D2L Wave, a free-to-use workforce education marketplace that simplifies the search for skill-aligned courses and programs for employees, and streamlines the approval, registration, and payment administration workflows for employers.

Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.