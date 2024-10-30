D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
D2L Price Performance
DTLIF stock remained flat at C$10.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. D2L has a twelve month low of C$4.96 and a twelve month high of C$10.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.20.
About D2L
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than D2L
- What is a support level?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.