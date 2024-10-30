Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daihen Price Performance

DAIPF stock remained flat at C$51.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. Daihen has a one year low of C$51.55 and a one year high of C$51.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.47.

About Daihen

DAIHEN Corporation manufactures and sells transformers, welding machines, and industrial and clean transport robots. The company operates through Power Equipment Business, Welding & Mechatronics Business, Semiconductor-related Equipment Business, and Others segments. It offers transformers, power distribution equipment, power distribution equipment, solar inverters, and others; and welding/cutting machines, such as CO2/MAG, TIG, MIG, DC/AC, plasma welding and cutting, submerged arc, and resistance welding machines, as well as welding and cutting torches, peripheral devices for welding, thermal spray machines, and welding accessories.

