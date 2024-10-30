DataHighway (DHX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $7,154.24

DataHighway (DHX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $7,154.24 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,386.66 or 1.00245267 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72,371.26 or 1.00223938 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.03315181 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $5,783.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

