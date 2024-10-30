DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0061 (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $106.42 million and $2.70 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,167.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.22 or 0.00515782 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008387 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00100174 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00225671 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00027255 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00023048 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00070285 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,335,825,888 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
