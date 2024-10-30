DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0061 (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $106.42 million and $2.70 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,167.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.22 or 0.00515782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00100174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00225671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00027255 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00023048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00070285 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,335,825,888 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

