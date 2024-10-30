DigiByte Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.44 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $106.12 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72,335.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.83 or 0.00511274 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008371 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00099316 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00224011 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00026900 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00023003 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00070033 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,336,372,784 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
