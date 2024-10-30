Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,044,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $71,693,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 646,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after purchasing an additional 508,504 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $62,829,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 430.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 443,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,752,000 after buying an additional 360,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.12.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DFS stock traded up $4.27 on Wednesday, hitting $155.01. The stock had a trading volume of 79,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,990. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.45 and its 200-day moving average is $132.23.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.41. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

