Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $439.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.40 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Distribution Solutions Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Distribution Solutions Group stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSGR. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

