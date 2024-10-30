Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,366 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 192,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 27.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 127,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 15,294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 236,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,208,000 after buying an additional 234,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $172.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,974. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.14 and a twelve month high of $175.94. The company has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.37.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 121.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.