dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.69 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.01). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.05), with a volume of 861,756 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Price Performance

dotdigital Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £270.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2,182.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16.

(Get Free Report)

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.