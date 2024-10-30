DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.02. DriveItAway shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 10,504 shares.
DriveItAway Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.
About DriveItAway
DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.
