DT Midstream, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.735 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

DT Midstream has a payout ratio of 67.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DT Midstream to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,462. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Get Our Latest Report on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.