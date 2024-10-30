DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.36. The company had a trading volume of 241,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,336. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.74.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

