DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

DURECT Price Performance

DURECT stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.13. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. DURECT had a negative net margin of 187.80% and a negative return on equity of 261.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its position in DURECT by 48.2% in the first quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 250,050 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

