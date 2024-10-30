Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock Price Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $184.05 and last traded at $185.74. Approximately 181,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 273,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.06.

DY has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.55 and its 200-day moving average is $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Dycom Industries by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,247,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

