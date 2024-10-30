Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBMT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. 181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,374. The company has a market cap of $136.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 50.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $105,300.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,064.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 9,079 shares of company stock valued at $129,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

