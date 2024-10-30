Eagle Strategies LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

