Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Declares GBX 2.05 Dividend

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:EGL opened at GBX 196.59 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 184.16. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 144.03 ($1.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 204 ($2.65). The company has a market cap of £217.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1,083.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

In related news, insider David Simpson sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.37), for a total value of £999.18 ($1,295.79). 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

