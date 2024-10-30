Edge Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.56 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.4% of Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 348.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $575.23. 75,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,867. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $428.79 and a one year high of $585.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $564.28 and a 200 day moving average of $548.61.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
