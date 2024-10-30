Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 92.08% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 15.0 %

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

