Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) Trading 20.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Elcom International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Free Report) traded up 20.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.25. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Elcom International Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68.

Elcom International Company Profile

Elcom International Inc provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis.

Further Reading

