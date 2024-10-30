Electroneum Trading Down 5.2% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $35.73 million and $720,000.15 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000353 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

