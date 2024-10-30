Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Roth Mkm Analyst Says

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Roth Mkm from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the game software company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

EA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,807. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $121.63 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $312,033.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $186,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,638.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $312,033.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,770 shares of company stock worth $3,652,410 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 592.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

