Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.040-7.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.7 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.83-4.33 EPS.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $121.63 and a 12 month high of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.95.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $364,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,334.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $364,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,334.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,692.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,770 shares of company stock worth $3,652,410 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.